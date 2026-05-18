Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,929 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $195,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $503.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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