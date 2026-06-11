Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $489.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $499.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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