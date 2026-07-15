MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.86 and a 200 day moving average of $407.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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