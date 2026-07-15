MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500,983 shares of company stock worth $584,395,630. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here