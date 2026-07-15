MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $8.99 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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