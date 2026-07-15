MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 7,693 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,795 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here