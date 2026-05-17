Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,737 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $61,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 488.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,218 shares of the energy company's stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 396,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matador Resources by 94.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 746,767 shares of the energy company's stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,587 shares of the energy company's stock worth $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,411,520 shares of the energy company's stock worth $288,079,000 after purchasing an additional 259,299 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.46.

View Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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