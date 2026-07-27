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Materion Corporation $MTRN Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Materion logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp increased its Materion position by 4,693.8% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 6,951 shares valued at approximately $1.006 million. Institutional investors collectively own 93.56% of MTRN.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $237 price target; KeyCorp raised its target to $237 and Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating.
  • Materion reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, exceeding estimates, while revenue rose 30.8% year over year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annually.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Materion.

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 4,693.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Materion were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Materion by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 74,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Materion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Materion by 1,358.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $241.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $298.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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