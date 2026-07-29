Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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