Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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