Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ACN opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.19.

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Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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