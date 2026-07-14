Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $566.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average of $359.64.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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