Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,746 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Weiss Ratings cut Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $375.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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