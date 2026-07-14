Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,556 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,657,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $418.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $408.79 and its 200-day moving average is $422.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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