Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 26,883 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,883 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Get FRT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $122.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here