Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in Yum China $YUMC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,911 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 11.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yum China worth $27,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Yum China Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Yum China has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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