Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,378 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle makes up 3.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Atour Lifestyle worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock worth $135,073,000 after buying an additional 2,402,412 shares in the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock worth $124,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock worth $107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,966 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,756,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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