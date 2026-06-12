Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires 757 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 286.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 9.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,529.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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