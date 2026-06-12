Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,121 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,121 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,665 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,994,594,000 after buying an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,736,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cintas by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,816 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 126,845 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $181.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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