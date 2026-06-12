Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:PWR opened at $683.85 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.06 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Barron's article

Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Yahoo Finance article

Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. MarketBeat article

Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Quiver Quantitative article

Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta’s strong earnings and raised guidance from its latest quarter continue to support the stock, but those results are already well known and may be limiting near-term upside unless new catalysts emerge. Insider Monkey article

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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