Mattson Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Edison International $EIX

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 331.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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