Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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