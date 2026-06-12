Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,366 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $204.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips.

NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips. Positive Sentiment: The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts.

The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns.

NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 24; Individuals Can Participate Online

The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged pressure on AI hardware stocks and concerns that the broader market is no longer rewarding every AI name, which may explain why NVIDIA has also faced volatility despite strong fundamentals.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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