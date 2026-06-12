Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 12.7%

Lam Research stock opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $364.81. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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