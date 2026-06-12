Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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