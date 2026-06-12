Mattson Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. HSBC increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here