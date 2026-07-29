Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Polaris Inc. $PII

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Polaris by 6,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,582,000 after buying an additional 64,428,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,554,000 after acquiring an additional 426,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,600,000 after acquiring an additional 528,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,260 shares of the company's stock worth $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 107,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.69%.

Polaris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Polaris reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share, well above estimates of approximately $0.76–$0.77, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion, surpassing the $1.95 billion consensus. Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Polaris reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share, well above estimates of approximately $0.76–$0.77, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion, surpassing the $1.95 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Outlook was raised: The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $7.3–$7.5 billion. The improved outlook was supported by sales recovery, particularly in utility off-road vehicles, and reported market-share gains. Polaris Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $7.3–$7.5 billion. The improved outlook was supported by sales recovery, particularly in utility off-road vehicles, and reported market-share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Recovery remains uneven: Utility off-road vehicle demand improved, but recreational demand continues to fluctuate. Management’s guidance assumes the broader sales recovery continues, leaving future results sensitive to consumer spending and dealer inventory levels. Polaris Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Utility off-road vehicle demand improved, but recreational demand continues to fluctuate. Management’s guidance assumes the broader sales recovery continues, leaving future results sensitive to consumer spending and dealer inventory levels. Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings and valuation raised concerns: A meaningful portion of the year-over-year margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, which may not recur. Analysts also suggested the stock could be about 10% overvalued after its rally toward a 52-week high, increasing the risk of profit-taking when expectations are elevated. Polaris: Reason For Cautious Optimism

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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