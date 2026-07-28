Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7,920.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 315,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 311,689 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 557,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 199,591 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,313.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $481,626.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,285. The trade was a 63.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The firm had revenue of $995.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.53 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 17.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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