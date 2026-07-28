Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,111 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $211,249,000. Linde accounts for about 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Linde as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 1.0%

Linde stock opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.86. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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