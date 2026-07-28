Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,261,833 Coty $COTY

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Coty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,903,562 shares of the company's stock worth $122,903,000 after buying an additional 2,199,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,240,000 after buying an additional 267,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,938,505 shares of the company's stock worth $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,867,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coty has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.70.

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Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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