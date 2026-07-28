Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 165,242 Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $17,171,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,119,499 shares of the company's stock worth $104,337,000 after buying an additional 861,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company's stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 415,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EPC opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.93%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edgewell Personal Care, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edgewell Personal Care wasn't on the list.

While Edgewell Personal Care currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here