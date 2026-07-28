Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $104.71 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.56% of Astera Labs worth $104,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,144 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,419,000 after acquiring an additional 858,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $282.52 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 190.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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