Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $633,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,483 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in H&R Block were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 188.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 398,279 shares of the company's stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 260,350 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 15.9% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 74,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,377,000 after buying an additional 1,269,064 shares during the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 60.0% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Stephens initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

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H&R Block Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of HRB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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