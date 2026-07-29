Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 65,162 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Rollins were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Trending Headlines about Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other articles concern WWE performer Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and SummerSlam storylines, or USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. These stories are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. NYSE: ROL and should not affect the pest-control company’s stock. WWE RAW Recap

Most of the other articles concern WWE performer Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and SummerSlam storylines, or USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. These stories are unrelated to and should not affect the pest-control company’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Holzer & Holzer, LLC announced an investigation into whether Rollins, Inc. complied with federal securities laws following its second-quarter 2026 report. The company said operating margin declined 110 basis points year over year and that results fell short of expectations because residential pest-control growth slowed, particularly in brands dependent on search, digital media and inbound-call leads. The announcement adds legal and reputational risk after the stock declined following the earnings release. Holzer & Holzer Rollins Investor Alert

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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