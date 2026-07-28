Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $80.06 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,738 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Vaxcyte worth $80,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,387,188 shares of the company's stock worth $617,731,000 after purchasing an additional 282,985 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,296,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,213,000 after buying an additional 2,981,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,966,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,286,000 after buying an additional 933,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,980,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,777,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,068,020 shares of the company's stock worth $187,698,000 after acquiring an additional 283,265 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5%

Vaxcyte stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 22,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,179,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 474,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,921,907.50. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,197. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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