Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $18.64 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,637,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,286,000 after buying an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,717,000 after buying an additional 598,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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