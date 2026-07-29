Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 505,291 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 379.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 921,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,102,000 after purchasing an additional 729,379 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 293,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $12,884,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed its Buy rating on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Roth MKM Reaffirms Its Buy Rating on Roblox

on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Strong user engagement and artificial-intelligence initiatives are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Roblox Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The upcoming Q2 report is the main near-term catalyst. Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Ahead of Roblox Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates

Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an expanded securities class action involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Roblox Securities Class Action Alert

involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Roblox’s latest reported quarter exceeded the adjusted EPS consensus but missed revenue expectations, while the company remained unprofitable. Shares also remain below their 200-day moving average, underscoring cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.41. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $60.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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