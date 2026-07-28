Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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