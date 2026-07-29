Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $724,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,891 shares of the travel company's stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $120,585,000 after buying an additional 1,445,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,355,310 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $48,853,000 after acquiring an additional 961,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,567,936 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 721,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $6,143,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. BTIG Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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