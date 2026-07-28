Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,182 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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