Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Terex Corporation $TEX

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Terex by 856.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Terex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TEX

Terex Stock Down 0.8%

Terex stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

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