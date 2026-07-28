Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,775 Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,775 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Canadian National Railway News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here