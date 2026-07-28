Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,573 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.61. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.19 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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