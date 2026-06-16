MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,216 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $254.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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