MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 5,304 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,314 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 9.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s drone-delivery unit Wing expanded into seven more U.S. cities with Walmart, reinforcing that its Other Bets can scale into real businesses and may be more valuable than the market gives them credit for.

Alphabet’s drone-delivery unit Wing expanded into seven more U.S. cities with Walmart, reinforcing that its Other Bets can scale into real businesses and may be more valuable than the market gives them credit for. Positive Sentiment: Waymo launched a $29.99 monthly membership program, adding a recurring-revenue layer to its robotaxi business and highlighting rapid growth in paid rides, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term opportunity.

Waymo launched a $29.99 monthly membership program, adding a recurring-revenue layer to its robotaxi business and highlighting rapid growth in paid rides, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and commentary pieces remain constructive on Alphabet’s AI, cloud, and search setup, with some calling it an AI powerhouse and lifting price targets, which supports the stock’s bullish narrative.

Several analyst and commentary pieces remain constructive on Alphabet’s AI, cloud, and search setup, with some calling it an AI powerhouse and lifting price targets, which supports the stock’s bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Google is also expanding its real-estate listings nationwide and continuing to deepen its AI infrastructure and chip strategy, reinforcing multiple growth avenues beyond search advertising.

Google is also expanding its real-estate listings nationwide and continuing to deepen its AI infrastructure and chip strategy, reinforcing multiple growth avenues beyond search advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Google filed suit against an alleged Chinese cybercrime group that used AI to scam victims, a move that shows the company is actively defending its platforms, though the stock impact is likely limited unless the issue escalates.

Google filed suit against an alleged Chinese cybercrime group that used AI to scam victims, a move that shows the company is actively defending its platforms, though the stock impact is likely limited unless the issue escalates. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declined a $2 billion U.S. quantum-computing funding program, saying the terms could slow development; that may be viewed as a strategic choice rather than a major financial event.

Alphabet declined a $2 billion U.S. quantum-computing funding program, saying the terms could slow development; that may be viewed as a strategic choice rather than a major financial event. Neutral Sentiment: News that some billionaire investors sold Alphabet in Q1 while others bought more adds to the debate, but it does not change the underlying business fundamentals by itself.

News that some billionaire investors sold Alphabet in Q1 while others bought more adds to the debate, but it does not change the underlying business fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage continues to focus on worries about rising capital expenditures and AI monetization, which can pressure sentiment if investors fear Alphabet’s AI spending will take longer to pay off.

Some recent coverage continues to focus on worries about rising capital expenditures and AI monetization, which can pressure sentiment if investors fear Alphabet’s AI spending will take longer to pay off. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI Overview feature has also faced renewed controversy, adding another small overhang around search quality and user trust.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $358.16 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $357.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here