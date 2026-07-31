McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 758.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,933 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,632,000 after purchasing an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company's stock worth $441,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,467,000 after buying an additional 190,607 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,918,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE MKC opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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