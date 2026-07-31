McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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