Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $56.73 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,574 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 224,775 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 3.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.18% of Copart worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 175.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 10,152 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,036 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Freedom Capital raised shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 0.3%

Copart stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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