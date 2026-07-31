McDonald's Corporation $MCD Holdings Boosted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6,106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 1.1% of Vestor Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.0%

McDonald's stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $275.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.88. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $260.96 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here