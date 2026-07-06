McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Ascentis Independent Advisors

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $280.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.25 and a 200-day moving average of $303.11. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $264.53 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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